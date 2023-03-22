“He’s a Chelsea centre-forward to me” - Pundit urges the Blues to sign Premier League star in the summer

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has told the Blues to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The retired footballer believes the in-form England international could be a perfect fit for the west London outfit.

Although Chelsea have been vehemently active in the transfer market this season, they are yet to secure a No.9. The club have not seen success in that position for a while now. Timo Werner, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020, failed to showcase his goal-scoring ability and moved back to the Bundesliga.

Romelu Lukaku, who Chelsea signed for £97.5 million, rejoined Inter Milan on loan after falling out of favor at the club. The Blues' current No.9, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has only scored once in the Premier League this season.

The Gabonese forward has largely been warming the bench this term under Graham Potter, registering only 12 league appearances for the club.

Cundy insists that Toney could be the striker the Blues have been looking for. The Englishman said (via Caught Offside):

“Do we need a centre forward?” Yes, we do… Ivan Toney has his issues off the field with what’s happening with the betting situation he’s been charged with; let’s wait and see. He’s a Chelsea centre-forward to me, the way he is, the way he looks, the way he plays. We need a platform. We need a rugged, hard, clever, intelligent footballer up front. He ticks a lot of boxes. Plus, he knows the Premier League.”

Toney has racked up 16 goals and four assists in 24 Premier League games for Brentford this season. The English forward is currently third in the league's top scorers this term, behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

“If I were Kane" - Stan Collymore cites key reason why Hary Kane will join Chelsea

Pundit Stan Collymore believes Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane may prioritize a move to Chelsea to remain close to his family in London.

The England international's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. He has attracted interest from the Blues as well as Manchester United.

Collymore claims that the west London outfit may have the upper hand in securing Kane's services. The former Liverpool forward wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“If I were Kane, I would do everything in my power to get a move to Manchester United, but that’s me speaking as an older former pro, and the fact Chelsea are based in London will probably play a big part as Kane’s family life may mean he doesn’t want to relocate too far away from where he has been for the majority of his playing career.”

Kane has been in stellar form for the Lilywhites this season, recording 21 goals and two assists in 28 league appearances.

