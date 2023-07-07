“He’s going to burn out” – Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal need one final signing as he expresses concern over star player

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Arsenal to sign a backup winger who can cover for Bukayo Saka next season. The BT Sport pundit is concerned the 21-year-old could 'burn out' due to his heavy workload.

Arsenal are on the verge of spending in excess of £200 million this summer on bolstering their squad depth. The Gunners have already secured Kai Havertz for £65 million and are reportedly close to announcing the deal for Declan Rice worth £105 million. Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber will reportedly cost the Gunners around £36 million.

Despite Mikel Arteta and Co. boosting their attacking options with the acquisition of Kai Havertz, Rio Ferdinand believes it isn't enough. He is worried that Bukayo Saka's heavy workload will catch up to him next season and that a quality backup on the right wing is necessary for the Gunners.

Ferdinand claimed on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel (via TEAMtalk):

“I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas. Kai Havertz maybe could dovetail out there at times, but I think you still need one. You can’t afford to let Bukayo Saka play another full season not missing any games."

He added:

“He may have missed one or two here and there.. But he’s played too many games last season for a young kid. He’s going to burn out. I think you need to save him a little bit and have moments where you pull him out of the team. Then there won’t be a big drop-off in output.”

Saka hasn't missed a Premier League game in two seasons, making him the first Arsenal player since Lee Dixon in the 90s to achieve this feat. The 21-year-old's streak is unlikely to continue for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign so the north London outfit will need to be ready before injuries catch up with him.

The England international made 48 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

Exploring Arsenal's current options at right-wing without Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is expected to be Arsenal's right-winger for years to come as he has established himself as one of the best in the league in that role. However, Rio Ferdinand's comments do carry some weight so let's explore what options the Gunners have if the 21-year-old does get injured next season.

Arsenal's most senior alternative at right wing would be Nicolas Pepe. However, he joined Nice on loan last summer and doesn't appear to have a future at the Emirates anymore. He still had a productive season in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances.

Reiss Nelson is likely to rotate with Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The 23-year-old recently signed a new four-year contract at the club after his impressive cameos last season. He scored three goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances - most of which came as a substitute.

Arsenal's third option is 20-year-old winger Marquinhos. The Brazilian made just six appearances in the first half of the last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. However, he was loaned to Norwich City for the latter half to gain more experience.

Arsenal, despite all their brilliance, fell short of Manchester City in the title race last season. A key part of that was to with their lack of squad depth. Arteta and Co. will be aware of not repeating that mistake again this season.

