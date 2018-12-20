×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He's in the best hands – Rangnick hopes Werner stays at RB Leipzig

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    20 Dec 2018, 08:27 IST
Timo Werner - cropped
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick believes Timo Werner is in the "best hands" at the club and he assumes the forward will turn down Bayern Munich.

Werner, 22, has been linked with a switch to Bayern despite being contracted at RB Leipzig until June 2020.

The Germany international is seemingly interested in a move to the Allianz Arena, but said he was under no pressure to make a decision immediately.

Rangnick feels Werner, who has been offered a contract extension, could yet remain at RB Leipzig.

"I believe we said enough in the past about that subject. He has a contract until 2020 and he has a signature-ready extension of his contract on his table," Rangnick said after his team were beaten 1-0 by Bayern on Wednesday.

"He will think about that over Christmas and the winter break now. If he is well advised, I assume, since I know his agent for a long time, then he knows what he has here in Leipzig.

"I also do not think that this career development that he has made would have happened at any other club. That's why I assume he will stay with us.

"You will see what will be in three or four years. At the moment he is in the best hands with us."

Werner has scored 13 goals in 20 games this season, leaving him on track to better the 21 he netted in each of the past two campaigns.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Leipzig striker Werner fails to hide Bayern interest
RELATED STORY
Nagelsmann will improve RB Leipzig - Forsberg
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Reus, Werner and Hazard lead inaugural Bundesliga Player...
RELATED STORY
Gotze needs fair judgement, says Werner
RELATED STORY
Leipzig seal deal for New York Red Bulls midfielder Adams
RELATED STORY
The French Revolution in the Bundesliga 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why this could be the best Bundesliga season in...
RELATED STORY
Kovac relishing Klopp challenge in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us