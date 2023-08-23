"He's a solid citizen" - Ally McCoist names best signing in the Premier League this summer

Former Rangers forward Ally McCoist has identified Arsenal's Declan Rice as the Premier League's best signing of the summer so far. After watching the new signings in action over the last two weeks, the Scotsman is already convinced that Rice belongs in a class of his own.

Arsenal had to smash their transfer record to lure the defensive midfielder from West Ham United in July, splashing a whopping £105 million. Their investment appears to be paying off handsomely, with the Englishman being one of the top performers under Mikel Arteta so far.

Declan Rice made his first official appearance for the Gunners during the Community Shield victory over Manchester City on April 6. He followed it up with his Premier League debut for the club six days later. He played the entire 90 minutes as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home to earn a perfect start to their title chase.

He also featured in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace the last time out and was arguably the best player on the pitch. He commanded the proceedings from the center and barely put any foot wrong throughout the game.

Such has been the brilliance of the former West Ham United midfielder that Ally McCoist is convinced that no other signing compares with him at the moment. When asked who he feels has been the best Premier League signing of the summer so far.

"No prizes for guessing, for me I think he's been, and I knew he would be, absolutely terrific since he's gone to the Arsenal and that would have to be Declan Rice," McCoist said on talkSPORT.

"I think he's a solid citizen he's obviously got bundles and bundles of talent but even when your back's against the wall you want him in your team," he added.

Rice had 90% passing accuracy against Crystal Palace, made two blocks, four recoveries, one clearance, and one interception.

What's next for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Britain Soccer Premier League

The Gunners have earned an encouraging start to life in the Premier League this term, winning their opening two games. They'll be looking to continue threading that path when they return to action in the English top flight this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's men are scheduled to lock horns with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 26. They will then take on Manchester United in another home fixture the following weekend before going head-to-head with Everton away on September 16.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League crown last season, the Gunners appear to have come back with bigger motivation to clinch the title this term.