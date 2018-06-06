Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

He's the best young player in the world - De Bruyne stunned by Sane omission

Leroy Sane's performances for Manchester City should have secured him a World Cup place with Germany, according to two team-mates.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 16:46 IST
410
WalkerSaneDeBruyne - cropped
Kyle Walker, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were left dumbfounded after their Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane was left out of Germany's World Cup squad.

Sane was a surprise omission from Joachim Low's final 23-man selection, the 22-year-old dropping out of Germany's party along with Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah and Nils Petersen.

The winger - who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award and was involved in 33 goals in competitive matches in the 2017-18 season - spoke of his disappointment in a Twitter post on Tuesday and vowed to "bounce back stronger".

De Bruyne believes Sane has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, and is therefore surprised to see him miss out.

"I didn't talk with him yet, it just happened, obviously," said the Belgium international.

"I just want to give him some space because I don't think he thought he wouldn't be in the squad. 

"For me he has been the best young player this year in the whole world, so you can see how I rate him. 

"In the end I don't know what happened in Germany, maybe there was an issue between them [Sane and Low]. We'll never know, I guess."

Walker also felt Sane's displays for the Premier League champions warranted a place in Low's squad.

"I'm very close to Leroy at Manchester City," the England defender told reporters.

"Obviously the Germany manager had very different ideas to me, I'm not the manager.

"But I think the season he had in the Premier League, to win the Young Player of the Year, I thought he probably did deserve, in my opinion, to go to the World Cup and showcase his talent. But it wasn't to be.

"He's got plenty more years and plenty more World Cups to come, so hopefully he goes to one of them."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
Absolutely reliable! Ederson shows he’s as important as...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world's best
RELATED STORY
5 players who performed memorably in the 2017-18 EPL season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mohamed Salah should be the PFA Player of...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
City's Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018