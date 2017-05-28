He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay

Antoine Griezmann appears set to stay at Atletico Madrid, according to the club's president.

by Omnisport News 28 May 2017, 08:34 IST

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hinted star forward Antoine Griezmann would remain at the LaLiga club next season.

Griezmann, 26, has been heavily linked with a move away, with Manchester United his reported destination.

But Cerezo gave a strong indication the France international would remain at Atletico, who are moving to their new stadium – the Wanda Metropolitano – next season.

"He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano," he told Telecinco when asked if Griezmann would stay at Atletico.

Griezmann enjoyed another fine campaign at Atletico, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

Earlier this week, he rejected claims his deal to United was done, while Jose Mourinho said any transfer deals were in the hands of the Premier League club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Earlier this week, Griezmann revealed that there is 6/10 chance of him moving to Olf Trafford this summer.

Speaking on TMC's light-hearted Le Quotidien programme, Griezmann told presenter Yann Barthes: "My future will be decided within two weeks. Sincerely."

When asked to rate the chances of him ending up at Old Trafford out of 10, he replied: "Six."

However, Griezmann denied all such claims later on.

Griezmann declared no verdict on his future will be reached until he has held talks with his representatives. "The rumours are unfounded, I am still a Colchonero,"

Griezmann wrote on Twitter late on Friday. "My destiny will be decided after discussing it with my sporting advisors."