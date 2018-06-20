Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

He will have received good money – Costa delighted by Griezmann extension

While he joked about Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa said he always knew the forward would remain at Atletico Madrid.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 05:50 IST
183
diego costa antoine griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forwards Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa joked about Antoine Griezmann's contract extension, but was delighted the star was staying at the LaLiga club.

Less than a week after rejecting Barcelona, Griezmann re-signed with Atletico, extending his deal until 2023.

Costa said he always knew his team-mate would remain at the Wanda Metropolitano, as he joked about a pay rise for Griezmann.

"I haven't seen the documentary, but I knew what was the end. When it takes so long to make a decision it's because he was going to stay," he told Onda Cero.

"I knew that he identified very much with the fans, with the people, with us. I was delighted."

Costa then joked: "The b****** will have received good money."

Costa, 29, returned to Atletico at the start of the year, signing a deal until 2021.

But the forward said he had no plans to ask for a new deal from the club in the wake of Griezmann's re-signing.

"If he is going to charge whatever, I don't have to be envious," Costa said. "I have what I have and it's not necessary to knock on the door.

"What I have to do is score goals, enjoy."

Griezmann signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Costa expects Griezmann to stay at Atletico
RELATED STORY
5 forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Replacements for Antoine Griezmann if he Leaves...
RELATED STORY
Hernandez: Griezmann an idol at Atletico
RELATED STORY
Griezmann: My future will be announced this week
RELATED STORY
Is Antoine Griezmann right to reject Barcelona and commit...
RELATED STORY
Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Iniesta on Neymar return, Costa...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us