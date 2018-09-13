Hearts manager Levein 'feeling a lot better' after health scare

Hearts boss Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is recovering well from a health scare but might not be ready to return to the dugout.

Levein was taken to hospital last month but has returned to work ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

The 53-year-old will make a late call about whether he attends the game at Fir Park.

"I know I have to speak a bit about it, but I don't want to go into too much detail other than to say I'm feeling a hell of a lot better," the former Scotland manager said.

"I'm getting stronger every day. I haven't 100 per cent made my mind up about being in the dugout or not."

Although Levein did not provide information about his illness, he thanked staff at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary coronary care unit at Friday's news conference.

He also admitted he has been suffering from a cold recently, which has left him feeling fatigued.

"For me, it's simply about having energy in case I need to fight with [Motherwell manager] Stephen [Robinson]!" Levein joked.

"I have a bit of a cold and I'm a wee bit lacking in energy, but I will make that decision tomorrow [Friday]. If I'm not in the dugout on Saturday, I definitely will be the following game."

Hearts are three points clear of champions Celtic at the top of the table after winning their first four games of the season.