×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hegerberg hat-trick earns Lyon sixth Women's Champions League title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    19 May 2019, 00:36 IST
Ada Hegerberg - cropped
Lyon's Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg scored a brilliant 16-minute hat-trick as Lyon reaffirmed their dominance of the Women's Champions League by winning a sixth title courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Barcelona in Budapest.

The French side wrapped up a fourth successive European title inside the opening half an hour as Dzsenifer Marozsan's early goal was added to by Hegerberg's swift treble.

Toni Duggan squandered a good chance for Barcelona moments before Marozsan poked home Shanice van de Sanden's ball from the right to give Lyon a fifth-minute lead.

It was the Hegerberg show thereafter, with the winner of the first ever women's Ballon d'Or award last year set up by Van de Sanden for the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Hegerberg, who will not play for Norway at the upcoming Women's World Cup due to frustrations with the state of the women's game in her country, then swept home a cross with a first-time left-footed finish to make it 3-0 and she completed her hat-trick by steering in a volley from Lucy Bronze's delivery.

Barcelona grabbed a late consolation through Asisat Oshoala but the damage was done in the opening 30 minutes as Lyon made it half a dozen Champions League titles in nine years.

Advertisement
Lyon set up Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ada Hegerberg: The Lionel Messi of women's football
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg not included in Norway's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Messi leads Barca win before Champions League game vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lyon vs Barcelona- Preview, Team News, Key Players & Prediction
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lionel Messi’s stunning display sinks Lyon as Barcelona ease into the quarters
RELATED STORY
Lyon v Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lyon stymie Barça in 1st leg of Champions League tie
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come to an end?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us