Hegerberg hat-trick earns Lyon sixth Women's Champions League title

Lyon's Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg scored a brilliant 16-minute hat-trick as Lyon reaffirmed their dominance of the Women's Champions League by winning a sixth title courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Barcelona in Budapest.

The French side wrapped up a fourth successive European title inside the opening half an hour as Dzsenifer Marozsan's early goal was added to by Hegerberg's swift treble.

Toni Duggan squandered a good chance for Barcelona moments before Marozsan poked home Shanice van de Sanden's ball from the right to give Lyon a fifth-minute lead.

It was the Hegerberg show thereafter, with the winner of the first ever women's Ballon d'Or award last year set up by Van de Sanden for the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Hegerberg, who will not play for Norway at the upcoming Women's World Cup due to frustrations with the state of the women's game in her country, then swept home a cross with a first-time left-footed finish to make it 3-0 and she completed her hat-trick by steering in a volley from Lucy Bronze's delivery.

Barcelona grabbed a late consolation through Asisat Oshoala but the damage was done in the opening 30 minutes as Lyon made it half a dozen Champions League titles in nine years.

IT'S OVER! HISTORY IS MADE!



The dominance of Europe continues for @OLfeminin As they earn their 6th @UWCL championship!



6th overall, 4th in-a-row.#Champions pic.twitter.com/3NhgDUyuRZ — OL English (@OL_English) May 18, 2019