Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 00:27 IST
56
AP Image

BRONNITSY, Russia (AP) — In theory, two-time World Cup champion Argentina really shouldn't be fearful of facing Iceland, which is making its first appearance at the tournament. But there is a bit of worry in the Argentina camp: the height effect.

Icelandic footballers are the tallest at the World Cup in Russia, with an average height of 1.85 meters (over 6 feet), making them especially strong in aerial duels in defense and attack. It's a weapon that Iceland will try to use to counter the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi and other players when the two teams face each other Saturday in Group D.

Because Argentina is among the shortest teams at the tournament at 1.79 meters (just over 5-feet-10 inches), coach Jorge Sampaoli has put special emphasis on height during tactical work at the team's training center in the Moscow suburb of Bronnitsy.

"It's going to be a very tough match," goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero said Wednesday. "They defend well as a group, with two very tight lines. It will be difficult to get in through the middle. We'll have to use the wings."

In training, Sampaoli tried out a zonal defensive system involving center backs Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo. Other taller players in the Argentina team including Maximiliano Meza, Lucas Biglia and Angel Di Maria will man-mark their towering rivals.

"Over the past week, we have been working on specific issues like set pieces," said Nahuel Guzman, another Argentina goalkeeper. "The team is convinced that the coach's approach is key. Hopefully we'll be able to demonstrate it in Saturday's match."

Guzman added that Argentina should be "patient, move the ball to create space and increase the speed of play with two or three touches. It will be a very laborious match. We'll have to know how to deal with the anxiety."

Iceland is seen by many as a straightforward opponent for Argentina, which won the 1978 and 1986 World Cups and has Messi and other star players.

But Caballero isn't taking anything for granted.

"As it is the first game of the World Cup, it is difficult to start playing at the best level," he said.

The Latest: Argentina looking up at towering foe Iceland
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Tiny Iceland continues to live the dream
RELATED STORY
Argentina eyeing World Cup semi-finals – Tapia
RELATED STORY
Argentina-Israel friendly cancelled, World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
Caballero: Argentina respected due to World Cup history
RELATED STORY
FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Messi considering Argentina retirement after World Cup
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Argentina reliant on Messi, burdened by setbacks
RELATED STORY
Argentina call up Perez to replace Lanzini
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Today RUS SAU 08:30 PM
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us