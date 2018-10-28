×
Helicopter in flames after crash outside EPL club Leicester

Associated Press
News
53   //    28 Oct 2018, 03:21 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — A helicopter was engulfed in flames in a carpark outside English soccer club Leicester shortly after a Premier League game on Saturday.

The helicopter belonging to Leicester's ownership took off from the center of the field at King Power Stadium more than an hour after the game against West Ham was drawn 1-1, and crashed seconds later.

But there were no immediate details about who was on board.

The team said it was assisting authorities with "a major incident" outside the stadium but no further information was provided.

The local ambulance service said in a statement: "We received a call at 8:38 p.m. this evening to reports of a helicopter crash near King Power Stadium. We sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, with the first resource arriving within two minutes of the call."

Leicester was bought in 2010 by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai duty-free retail giant King Power. The team won the English Premier League at odds of 5,000-1 in 2016.

The Premier League tweeted: "Thoughts from all at the Premier League are with everyone affected by tonight's incident."

Leicester players Harry Maguire and Wilfred Ndidi tweeted the emoji of praying hands.

Helicopter crashes in Leicester City car park
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we learnt about Arsenal...
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
EPL 2018/19 -Arsenal v Leicester City - Three things the...
5 football personalities who had jobs outside of the sport
Last-gasp Ndidi saves Leicester in EPL draw with West Ham
Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: 3 key takeaways
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Leicester City, match...
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal's expected lineup against...
Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the...
