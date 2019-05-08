×
Henderson hails Liverpool's 'personality and heart' after Barcelona win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
156   //    08 May 2019, 03:24 IST
Jordan Henderson - cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson chases Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic

Jordan Henderson hailed Liverpool's "personality and heart" after they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final for a second successive season.

Divock Origi got them on their way early on before a quick-fire double from substitute Georginio Wijnaldum after the interval pulled the Reds level on aggregate.

Origi went on to grab a fourth goal as Barcelona were caught out from a quickly taken corner, the Belgian clipping home 11 minutes from time.

Speaking to BT Sport after the dramatic comeback, Henderson said: "I don't think many people gave us a chance. We knew it would be difficult but still possible.

"The belief we have in the changing room is amazing. We knew we could do something special at Anfield. Look at the fans and the lads - this is a special night. This is up there with the best.

"We wanted to start fast. We got an early goal which helped. It wasn't just the goal, it was getting after them and putting them under pressure. We knew if we showed personality and heart then we'd have a chance."

Full-back Andy Robertson, who was withdrawn at half-time for Wijnaldum after picking up an injury, echoed his captain's sentiments.

"I've said so many times this season but what a team," he added. "We believe. People wrote us off. But we believed if we got off to a good start we could do it."

Liverpool Football Barcelona
