×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Henderson, Keita to miss Liverpool's Red Star clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    23 Oct 2018, 19:23 IST
jordan henderson - cropped
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita have been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

England midfielder Henderson will miss the match on Wednesday and the Premier League meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday due to a hamstring problem sustained in the 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Keita is back in team training but will not be risked for Red Star's visit to Anfield, as he recovers from hamstring damage suffered during the international break.

"It's not too good, to be honest," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website about Henderson's injury. "It's nothing we have to worry too much about, but it's a hamstring issue, so we will have to see.

"He will not be available for tomorrow [Wednesday] for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see.

"Naby is already outside running, but the game tomorrow will be too early for sure."

Sadio Mane is fit to return, however, having missed the Huddersfield game due to a hand injury sustained on Senegal duty.

Midfielders James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have also recovered from respective hamstring and Achilles problems and should be involved against Red Star.

"Millie looks fine and should be okay. Gini got a knock on his Achilles but should be okay and Sadio trained and should be fine," Klopp added.

"[We have] a couple of problems, but still enough players to choose from."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Keita set to miss out as Liverpool monitor injured stars
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Henderson key despite Fabinho, Keita signings
RELATED STORY
Clyne leaves Liverpool tour, Keita to miss training
RELATED STORY
Liverpool lose Keita to early injury
RELATED STORY
6 key Premier League players who could miss matchweek 9...
RELATED STORY
Can Liverpool trust Jordan Henderson?
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopes for positive Henderson prognosis amid...
RELATED STORY
Keita: I turned down Barca and Bayern for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us