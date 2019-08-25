Henderson not interested in laying down a marker for Premier League rivals

Jordan Henderson (centre) in action against Arsenal

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are not interested in laying down a marker to the rest of the Premier League, insisting their focus is simply on winning games.

The Reds continued their excellent start to the season on Saturday, easing past Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to register a third consecutive top-flight win in 2019-20.

Henderson is refusing to get carried away, though, and says he is not concerned about sending a message to their title rivals.

Asked by BBC's Match of the Day if last season's runners-up had made a statement with their start, Henderson said: "I don't really care. It is about performing and winning. Each week we want to step on the grass and focus on winning. That is all the focus is on.

"It was a really good performance overall. If we are being critical, we are disappointed with the goal but overall delighted with the three points."

Joel Matip got Liverpool on their way with a powerful header before Mohamed Salah added two more, and the Cameroon international was pleased with the Reds' patience.

"It was a tough game against a deep-lying and high-quality team," he told Sky Sports.

"If a team is standing on the edge of the box with eight players, it's hard for any team to get through. You need time to find space.

"After three games it doesn't say too much. We've won the first three games and now we're looking forward to Burnley [next Saturday]."