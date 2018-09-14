Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Henderson urges Liverpool to take 'final step' and end trophy drought

Omnisport
NEWS
News
193   //    14 Sep 2018, 15:20 IST
jordan henderson - cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson walks past the Champions League trophy

Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to take "the final step" this season and end their wait for a trophy.

Jurgen Klopp's side won their first four Premier League matches of the season to go top of the table heading into the international break.

The Reds have not won England's top flight since 1990 and are yet to lift a trophy since Klopp took charge three years ago, although they did reach the final of the Champions League last season.

Henderson thinks they are now playing probably the best football since he joined the club from Sunderland in 2011 and is desperate to back up their performances with silverware.

"Some of the football over the last year is up there with the best I have been involved in, if not the best," he told Sky Sports.

"We have had some fantastic players, the likes of Stevie [Gerrard], [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho, but now as a team everybody is right at it and that comes from the manager. Since he has come in we have been going in the right direction and now it's about taking the final step and winning silverware. That's massive for us."

Henderson believes Liverpool's defensive improvement has been key to their good early season form, with Klopp's side conceding just once in their four league games this term.

"Defensively, we have been really solid – that's a big thing," he said.

"To win titles, you need to be very good defensively, if not the very best. You always know our attacking threat will hurt the opposition and score goals, so for us as a team it's about defending properly and that's everyone from the goalkeeper to the striker. That is what we have been doing."

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday to face Tottenham in a game they lost 4-1 last season, but Henderson hopes for a big improvement on that result.

"Spurs are a fantastic team with a great manager. We have had some tough games against them, so I am sure this one won't be any different," he added.

"It's one we are looking forward to. It's a big challenge. We have started well but this is a really big challenge. Hopefully we can go there and put on a big performance and come back with the win."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Henderson agrees new 'long-term' Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool and Manchester City in contact with...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are the favorites...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 8 signings made by Liverpool in the last...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2018-19: Weekly wages and salary of first-team...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool need Bayern's mentality to win titles – Shaqiri
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Henderson key despite Fabinho, Keita signings
RELATED STORY
Mo magic: Salah shakes off rust as Liverpool make flying...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why it is imperative that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us