×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Henry has everything to be a success at Monaco – Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    14 Oct 2018, 19:43 IST
thierry henry - cropped
New Monaco head coach Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has everything it takes to succeed at Monaco, according to France head coach and former team-mate Didier Deschamps.

Ligue 1 club Monaco announced on Saturday that Henry would succeed Leonardo Jardim and take up his first head coaching role with the club where he started his professional playing career.

Deschamps, who won the 1998 World Cup alongside Henry, revealed he has spoken to the former Belgium assistant in recent days, but did not need to give him any words of wisdom.

"I called him but did not give him any advice," he told Telefoot.

"Thierry is ready, he has done everything for this moment. He is ready and full of enthusiasm. He has everything to be a good coach."

Henry's former Arsenal team-mates Robert Pires and William Gallas echoed Deschamps' sentiments and believe the 41-year-old will take quickly to coaching at the highest level.

Pires told Sky Sports: "I think he can make a success because Titi [Henry] loves football, he knows everything about football, about the teams and the players. I'm very confident for Titi."

Gallas added: "When he was a player, he knew every player in Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the national levels so he's somebody who really is interested in football whether it be in France, Europe or the rest of the world.

"He just needed the right opportunity to coach."

The 41-year-old's first game at the helm will came at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Wenger: Henry has everything to succeed at Monaco
RELATED STORY
Deschamps reluctant to back Henry for Monaco job
RELATED STORY
Monaco has appointed Thierry Henry as the head coach
RELATED STORY
Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
RELATED STORY
Thierry Henry to AS Monaco - What does this mean for the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
RELATED STORY
Henry, Zidane and the France 98 heroes forging coaching...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as AS Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as...
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Henry will be a 'top manager'
RELATED STORY
New Monaco coach Henry turned down 'attractive offers'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT EQU MAD
0 - 1
 Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
International Friendlies 2018
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
16 Oct CHI SYR 05:30 PM China PR vs Syria
16 Oct MAL KYR 06:15 PM Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan
16 Oct OMA ECU 09:00 PM Oman vs Ecuador
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us