Henry has everything to be a success at Monaco – Deschamps

New Monaco head coach Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has everything it takes to succeed at Monaco, according to France head coach and former team-mate Didier Deschamps.

Ligue 1 club Monaco announced on Saturday that Henry would succeed Leonardo Jardim and take up his first head coaching role with the club where he started his professional playing career.

Deschamps, who won the 1998 World Cup alongside Henry, revealed he has spoken to the former Belgium assistant in recent days, but did not need to give him any words of wisdom.

"I called him but did not give him any advice," he told Telefoot.

"Thierry is ready, he has done everything for this moment. He is ready and full of enthusiasm. He has everything to be a good coach."

Henry's former Arsenal team-mates Robert Pires and William Gallas echoed Deschamps' sentiments and believe the 41-year-old will take quickly to coaching at the highest level.

Pires told Sky Sports: "I think he can make a success because Titi [Henry] loves football, he knows everything about football, about the teams and the players. I'm very confident for Titi."

Gallas added: "When he was a player, he knew every player in Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the national levels so he's somebody who really is interested in football whether it be in France, Europe or the rest of the world.

"He just needed the right opportunity to coach."

The 41-year-old's first game at the helm will came at Strasbourg on Saturday.