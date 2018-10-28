Henry seeking positives despite 'complicated' Monaco situation

Monaco head coach Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry accepts his side are in a "complicated" situation but believes Monaco can take positives from a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw at home against Dijon.

Kamil Glik scored with 12 minutes remaining to salvage a point for Monaco in Saturday's game, but they are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Henry is yet to taste victory in his first job as a head coach, having also overseen a 2-1 loss away to Strasbourg and a 1-1 Champions League draw at Club Brugge.

But despite Monaco's 10-match winless run in Ligue 1 being the club's worst sequence since 1986, Henry preferred to look on the bright side.

"The situation is complicated, yes," Henry told a news conference.

"Three weeks ago, we could have lost that game too. We reacted. It is also positive. But there are times that we do not manage well.

"We reframed things at half-time. At 2-1, we started to understand that we had to push.

"I have to stay positive in the negative, even if we lost [Nacer] Chadli in the warm-up. We did not lose in Bruges, nor today."

1986 - Monaco are winless in their last 10 games in Ligue 1 (D4 L6), their worst run since Feb-August 1986 (13). Painful. pic.twitter.com/6T10EAo9Gu — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 27, 2018

The club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev acknowledged Monaco, who won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 under previous coach Leonardo Jardim, are in a relegation battle.

"It is not enough. Especially what I saw in the first 60 minutes. We are in danger," he told reporters.

"It is not because the club is called Monaco that we will get out of this situation. It is through the awareness of the seriousness of this situation, individual but also collective, and a reaction is needed, through the work and the state of mind.

"I am aware of the situation. We work in good conditions. We are all very well paid and we are all here because we want to move this club forward.

"I ask everyone - not just the players present [on the pitch], but the whole group - to be aware of the seriousness of the situation and make every effort to improve.

"We will rely on players who have the desire and pride to wear the red and white colours. This is not our place, we have no excuses. This club deserves a lot better and it is our duty to improve for the club."