Hernandez admits to exaggerating fouls against Australia

Lucas Hernandez admitted he exaggerated fouls during France's 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 05:42 IST
148
lucas-cropped
Lucas Hernandez of France

France defender Lucas Hernandez admitted he exaggerated contact when he was fouled during a 2-1 victory against Australia.

The left-back, 22, frustrated many Socceroos fans on Saturday as he went down easily on several occasions throughout the match.

But Hernandez said it was "part of the show", adding he does it to wind down the clock when the game is on the line.

"You saw it yesterday, it's true that there were some moments where it was a foul and I amplified a bit," he said. 

"That's part of the show, part of the game. It's true that sometimes I exaggerate a bit but it's part of my character.

"I am used to doing that, especially when we are leading. The team and I can win, save some precious seconds."

Hernandez's direct opponent was Mathew Leckie, but the Australian winger, 27, was unimpressed by the Frenchman's game management tactics.

"It's disappointing for the game, that's the type of controversy that upsets people about football," he said.

"It doesn't help when my opponent, the left defender [Hernandez], was falling over and playing a lot of diving.

"It was frustrating, he was literally falling over without any contact and the referee was giving free-kicks."

France take on Peru in their second group game on Thursday.

