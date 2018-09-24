Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Herrera ready for return - Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Sep 2018, 20:05 IST
Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera in ICC action for Manchester United

Ander Herrera could return from injury against Derby County, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Herrera has been out of action since September 2's 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley due to an ankle injury.

But ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup third round tie with Frank Lampard's Rams, Mourinho said Herrera is available for selection.

"Ander is ready," Mourinho told MUTV. "Marcos Rojo is the only player that is not available through injury and it's Marcus Rashford's last suspension match.

"I'm just thinking about the matches and this one is a cup match and the rules change. After a draw you go straight to a penalty shootout, which obviously is a 50-50 situation.

"So it is a match of 90 minutes, which we have to try and win, and the choice of the players is based on that."

 

Diogo Dalot is set to make his first competitive appearance at Old Trafford having shone on his United debut in the Champions League win at Young Boys.

"He has played there but with an empty stadium," Mourinho added. "He played in the Under-23s, now he plays in the first team.

"Obviously people liked what they saw in the match against Young Boys.

"This is an English competition, the different salt and pepper that English competitions have, and I think it is good for him, for his development, for him to be ready for the top flight as soon as possible."

 

