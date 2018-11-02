×
Hertha bans flags, banners after fan violence with police

NEWS
News
02 Nov 2018, 00:47 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin announced on a ban on flags and banners for home games following fan trouble at its previous Bundesliga game in Dortmund.

The club says the measure "applies to both home and away fans" carrying banners into Berlin's Olympiastadion and "this ban applies immediately and until further notice."

Hertha says there will be increased security measures to ensure the ban is enforced and it asks supporters attending the game against Leipzig on Saturday to arrive early.

The move comes after a number of Hertha fans fought police at the beginning of their team's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 27.

Media reports suggested around 100 fans were involved. The violence broke out after police tried to remove a huge banner commemorating 15 years of a group of Hertha ultras. Masked fans set off flares behind the banner.

Police said 45 people were injured — 35 of them from the use of pepper spray and 10 from violence. Some people were taken to a hospital for treatment and "all injured police officers remained fit for duty."

The German soccer federation said Monday it was launching a probe into the disturbances.

Hertha general manager Michael Preetz criticized the Dortmund police for their "excessive" intervention.

