Hertha held by Freiburg after VAR overturns penalty award

News
29   //    21 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — VAR denied Hertha Berlin a likely Bundesliga win over Freiburg when a late penalty decision was overturned in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Hertha substitute Palko Dardai, brought on just minutes before by his father Pal Dardai, fell in the area after a tussle with Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde in the 87th minute. That led referee Benjamin Cortus to award the spot kick.

But Cortus consulted video replays of the incident and changed his mind, angering most of 53,716 fans at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Hertha missed the chance to move third after eight rounds.

Ondrej Duda fired the home side into an early lead with his sixth goal of the season before Robin Koch equalized for the visitors in the 36th.

Borussia Moenchengladbach had the chance to move third with a win at home over Mainz in Sunday's late game.

