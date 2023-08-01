Hibernian vs Inter Club Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Hibernian entertain Inter Club at the Easter Road Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts returned to the competition this year after failing to qualify in the previous edition. Their first attempt ended in the third qualifying round in 2021-22. However, the Scottish side need to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg as they seek to reach the next round..

Hibs lost 2-1 in the first leg but lived up to expectations. They trailed by two goals till added time when Joseph Newell reduced the arrears to keep their hopes alive ahead of the second leg. Hibernian have won four of their last five home games, though.

Meanwhile, Inter were disappointed after the final whistle in the first leg. The unexpected late goal from Hibernian dealt a huge blow and complicates their mission to reach Edinburgh. Although the Andorran club boast an impressive away record, conserving a lone-goal lead on the road appears challenging.

Inter are in their third Europa Conference League but are yet to make their way beyond the second qualifying round. Their success in the first leg could be attributed to a relentless attack, which gradually lost steam towards the end. They're unlikely to keep such a rhythm in the second leg.

Hibernian vs Inter Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hibernian have lost thrice in their last five games across competitions.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Hibernian have scored five goals and conceded ten in their five games.

Inter have won four times and drawn once in their last five road outings.

Hibernian have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Inter have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Hibernian: L-L-W-W-W; Inter Club: W-D-W-W-W

Hibernian vs Inter Club Prediction

Hibernian’s centre-forward Harry McKirdy will once again be unavailable due to illness. The pressure will be on Joseph Newell. Josh Campbell has been scoring in friendlies and will be keen to replicate that form in competitions.

Meanwhile, Inter boast several players, mostly attackers, who could torment Hibernian deep in their back half. Jean Luc and Gellago are some of them to watch out for.

Hibernian are expected to win the tie thanks to a better structure and home advantage.

Prediction: Hibernian 3-1 Inter

Hibernian vs Inter Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Hibernian

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Hibernian to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Inter to score - Yes