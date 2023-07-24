HJK vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

HJK welcome Molde to the Bolt Arena in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg on Tuesday (July 25).

The two sides are set for a reunion eight years after their first and only meeting. They played a friendly in 2015, which Molde won 1-0.

HJK kicked off their European journey this term in the Champions League first qualifying round, edging out Irish side Larne 3-2 to reach the second qualifying round.

Klubi qualified for this competition after winning the 2022 Veikkausliiga – the top-tier in Finland. It was their third success in a row since 2020 and eighth in ten seasons. They sit third in the league with four points, behind first-placed SJK after 17 matchdays.

Molde, meanwhile, clinched the Norwegian top flight (Eliteserien) last season to earn a berth in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. They last played in the competition in 2021-21, where they were knocked out by Hungarian side Ferencváros in the playoffs. Their best record is a group stage spot in 1999-2000.

MFK are enjoying a brilliant streak and have been free-scoring. They have suffered only one defeat in ten games and have scored 16 goals against four conceded in their last five outings.

HJK, meanwhile, have scored six goals in their last five games and may struggle against Molde.

HJK vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

HJK have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored three goals and conceded once in their last five home games.

HJK have won 30 out of 82 UCL games, while Molde have won only eight of 27.

Molde have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

HJK have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Molde have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: HJK: W-D-W-L-D; Molde: W-W-W-W-D

HJK vs Molde Prediction

HJK forward Bojan Radulović is leading the side once more with ten goals in the Veikkausliiga. Last season, he scored nine times. He's expected to be the team’s main attacking threat in the Champions League, too.

Meanwhile, Ola Brynhildsen and Emil Breivik have been impressive for Molde this season. They boast seven and six goals alongside numerous assists. Goalkeeper Jacob Karlstrom stood out last term with 12 clean sheets.

However, HJK are expected to win the first leg based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: HJK 2-1 Molde

HJK vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result –HJK

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: HJK to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Molde to score - Yes