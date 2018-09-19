Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hockey India names 18-member junior team for Sultan of Johor Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
49   //    19 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Hockey India on Wednesday named an 18-member junior men's team for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup to be held in Malaysia from October 6-13.

The Indian team is scheduled to play five round-robin matches against Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and Great Britain. It will play its opening match against host Malaysia on October 6.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin matches will face each other in the final on October 13 whereas the remaining four teams will play classification matches.

The tournament will be played in Johor Bahru.

The team will be captained by Mandeep Mor, while Shilanand Lakra will shoulder the duties of vice-captain.

The team includes goalkeepers Kamalbir Singh and Pankaj Kumar Rajak, defenders Suman Beck, Mohd. Faraz, Somjeet, Mandeep Mor, Prince and Varinder Singh, while the midfield will be commanded by Yashdeep Siwach, Harmanjit Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil and Haspreet Singh.

The forward line will feature Gursahabjit Singh, Abhishek, Prabhjot Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

"We have selected the team keeping in mind the exposure that these young players will be getting at the tournament. We will be up against some of the best teams in the youth category, and we believe that this set of players can challenge the other teams for the title in Johor Bahru," HI High Performance Director David John said.

"Coach Jude Felix has tried different combinations during the tour of Belgium and during the National Camp in Bengaluru, and these 18 players have shown great ability and desire to succeed. It will be a crucial tournament for some of them as this will be their first major assignment with the Indian junior team

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 biggest positives for Team...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India can qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
RELATED STORY
Why does Pep Guardiola have his eye on Junior Firpo? 
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
India women's team leaves for COTIF tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Can India make it to the 2026 World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Can India retain SAFF CUP 2018 against the Maldives?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us