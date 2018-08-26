Hodgson bemoans impact of Capoue challenge on Zaha

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Roy Hodgson confirmed Wilfried Zaha was hindered during Crystal Palace's defeat to Watford following Etienne Capoue's ugly early challenge.

Zaha found the net with a clinical 78th-minute finish at Vicarage Road, where Watford held out for a 2-1 win to go joint top of the Premier League.

But a major talking point occurred well before Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas scored in the second half for the hosts, as Capoue stamped painfully on the back of Zaha's ankle in the fourth minute and was only booked.

"At the time I thought it was a bad challenge but I had no idea how bad," Hodgson told a post-match news conference.

"It definitely affected Wilf and we didn't see the best of him until the end of the game."

Nevertheless, the former England boss declined to criticise referee Anthony Taylor.

RH: The first half was good, I thought we were pretty much in the driving seat for the most of it. We had two excellent chances.



We didn't start as well in the second half. Our passing wasn't as good and they scored a good first goal. #WATCRY pic.twitter.com/wfYYEJV7OK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 26, 2018

"The referee had a very good game. When you analyse with the benefit of television it's something that is picked up," he said.

"He acted quickly to sanction him [Capoue] but he could have sanctioned him harder."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia claimed not to have seen the incident.

"There were many situations with contact," he told reporters. "In the beginning the referee showed the first yellow card and managed the situation as he could.

"From the bench I couldn't see the action well."

Palace were forced into a late change prior to kick-off after Joel Tomkins was injured during the warm-up and Hodgson confirmed the centre-back had sustained a calf problem.

"He felt a tightness in his calf," he added. "We have to get it scanned and see what the extent of the injury is.

"If it's a strain we need to see how big a strain it is. We’ll only know in the early part of next week."