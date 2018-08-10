Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hodgson extends Crystal Palace contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    10 Aug 2018, 16:44 IST
Roy Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension with Crystal Palace, the Premier League club have announced.

The former England boss turned the fortunes of Palace around after replacing Frank de Boer in September 2017, guiding them to an 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

Palace had been without a point or a goal when he assumed control at Selhurst Park but Hodgson slowly turned their fortunes around, the Eagles eventually finishing 11 points above the relegation places.

Hodgson has added Cheikhou Kouyate, Max Meyer, Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew to his squad for the new campaign, and the 71-year-old has agreed a deal of his own until the end of the 2019-20 season.

"I am delighted to have extended my contract with Crystal Palace," said Hodgson. "It is a club that has been close to my heart since I was a youngster growing up in the borough of Croydon, and having stood on the terraces in the 1950s, it is a wonderful thing to be managing my boyhood club all these years later.

"We can be proud of our achievements last season in turning things around despite a poor start, but this year we want to ensure we don't endure the same struggles.

"I am thrilled that I have the support of the owners, who believe that I am the right man to help this club move forward and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Hodgson expects Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace despite...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Vicente Guaita
RELATED STORY
West Ham United and Crystal Palace agree on a deal for...
RELATED STORY
This is my home - Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace on loan
RELATED STORY
Kouyate swaps West Ham for Palace
RELATED STORY
Ward signs Palace contract to 2021
RELATED STORY
Palace sign Germany international Meyer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea target former Manchester United flop, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us