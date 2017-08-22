Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay

Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay says there is no doubt his side play a better brand of football than Champions League opponents Liverpool.

by Omnisport News 22 Aug 2017, 15:29 IST

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay has turned up the heat on Liverpool ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off clash by claiming his side play much better football.

Liverpool claimed a valuable 2-1 first-leg win in Germany to put them in pole position to progress to the group stage ahead of the return fixture at Anfield on Wednesday.

Demirbay admits his side do not have the same heritage as their more illustrious opponents but insists they are fully capable of overturning the deficit.

"We definitely play the better football. We'll see in the end whether it will be enough," he said, as quoted by Bild.

"You have to say honestly that this is a good team. But we're a good team, too.

"We're not Liverpool but we can go there with our chests out and play completely freely. We're good enough to survive there and score at least two goals."

Demirbay hopes a fevered atmosphere at Anfield can help to inspire Hoffenheim to a famous victory and a place in the Champions League proper for the first time in their history.

"It can give us a push because there's no atmosphere like there is at Anfield," said the 24-year-old. "I'm definitely not intimidated. On the contrary, I find it amazing when there's such a feeling in a stadium. It's absolutely inspiring.

"We want to win the game but it's an extra attraction to write our own success story. It's a great time to write history."