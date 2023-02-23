Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in round 22 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (February 25).

With their UEFA Champions League last-16 return leg against Chelsea on the horizon, Dortmund will set out to record an 11th straight win across competitions and continue their sizzling momentum.

Hoffenheim’s hopes of beating the drop took another blow on Friday when they were beaten 1-0 by Augsburg at the WWK ARENA.

Die Kraichgauer have now lost five straight games across competitions and are winless in their last seven outings since January. With 19 points from 21 games, Hoffenheim are 15th in the Bundesliga, level on points with 16th-placed Bochum in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Dortmund continued their charge for a first league crown since 2011 by cruising to a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Edin Terzic’s side have now won all ten games since the turn of the year, including a 1-0 home win over Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash a week ago.

With 43 points from 21 games, Dortmund are second in the league table, level on points with Bayern Munich and Union Berlin.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 31 meetings, Dortmund boast a superior record in the fixrure.

Hoffenheim have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Die Schwarzgelben are on a three-game winning streak against the hosts and are unbeaten in their last five meetings since a 4-0 loss in June 2020.

Hoffenheim have lost their last five games across competitions and are winless in eight games, losing six and drawing twice since 3-1 friendly win over Servette in January.

Dortmund have won all ten games since the turn of the year, with their last defeat coming on December 10, when they were beaten 2-0 by Fiorentina in a friendly.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund have notched up ten straight wins in 2023 and are one of the most in-form sides in Europe this year. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should come out victorious this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund

Tip 2: First to score - Dortmund (Terzic’s men have opened the scoring in the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals cored in six of their last eight clashes.)

