Holders Chelsea to host Forest in FA Cup, possible non-league test for Arsenal

Chelsea celebrate with the FA Cup

Holders Chelsea will begin their FA Cup defence with a home tie against Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal could face non-league opposition in the third round.

The Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley in May thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, in what proved to be Antonio Conte's last game as head coach.

Championship Forest were 4-2 winners over Arsenal in the third round last season and Unai Emery's men could have a venture into the unknown if Solihull Moors of the National League can overcome League One Blackpool in a second-round replay.

Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were knocked out by Wigan Athletic in the fifth round last season, entertain Rotherham United.

City's neighbours United are also at home to Championship strugglers in the form of Reading.

Liverpool will travel to Wolves in one of only two all-Premier League ties, with Bournemouth hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tottenham, still seeking their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino, face a trip to Merseyside against either Southport of the National League North or League Two Tranmere Rovers.

Ties will take place between January 4-7.

We're LIVE with the #EmiratesFACup Third Round draw! https://t.co/U9XFAGOAqJ — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2018

FA Cup third round – draw in full

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall or SunderlandMillwall v Hull CityGillingham v Cardiff CityBrentford v Oxford UnitedSheffield Wednesday v Luton TownManchester United v ReadingEverton v Lincoln CityTranmere Rovers or Southport v TottenhamPreston North End v Doncaster RoversNewcastle United v Blackburn RoversChelsea v Nottingham ForestCrystal Palace v Grimsby TownDerby County v SouthamptonAccrington Stanley v Ipswich TownBristol City v Huddersfield TownWrexham or Newport County v Leicester CityFulham v Oldham AthleticShrewsbury Town v Stoke CitySolihull Moors or Blackpool v ArsenalManchester City v Rotherham UnitedBournemouth v Brighton and Hove AlbionWest Ham v Birmingham CityWoking v WatfordBurnley v BarnsleyQPR v Leeds UnitedSheffield United v BarnetNorwich City v PortsmouthGuiseley or Fleetwood v AFC WimbledonWest Brom v Wigan AthleticMiddlesbrough v Peterborough United or Bradford CityWolves v LiverpoolAston Villa v Swansea City