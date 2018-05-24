Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Holtby extends Hamburg contract despite relegation

    Lewis Holtby has agreed a new one-year deal at Hamburg despite the club's relegation from the Bundesliga.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 23:20 IST
    138
    Lewis Holtby
    Hamburg's Lewis Holtby

    Hamburg have announced midfielder Lewis Holtby has signed a new one-year deal.

    The midfielder's contract was set to expire at the end of the season but he has agreed to remain loyal to Hamburg, despite the club's relegation.

    Hamburg's reign as the only team to have never been relegated from the Bundesliga ended in ugly scenes earlier this month, despite a 2-1 home triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach.

    Victory on the final day of the campaign was not enough to preserve their top-flight status, leading to fans hurling flares onto the pitch.

    Holtby, though, has decided to stay at Hamburg – who only survived via the relegation play-offs in 2014 and 2015 - in the second tier under coach Christian Titz.

    "The last few weeks have been hard, but we have grown closer to our fans," Holtby said. "I have lived this club with lots of emotions in the past four years and I will continue to do that.

    "Now I want to prepare for the new season with full motivation. I'm happy that it all worked out with the new contract."

    Holtby has won three Germany caps but last represented his country in November 2012.

