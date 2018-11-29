×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Honda riders all set for Asia Road Racing Championship finale

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Nov 2018, 17:53 IST

Buriram (Thailand), Nov 29 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing rider Taiga Hada of Japan will be eyeing a podium finish in the SuperSport 600cc class final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International Circuit here Saturday.

The 20-year-old Hada will have Indian teammates Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty for company as the 'IDEMITSU Honda Racing India' by T Pro Ten10, the only team from the country, looks to prove its mettle in the two-day Championship finale.

In the SS 600 class, Hada is placed ninth in the Championship position till round five, while Sethu is placed 27th, followed by Shetty in the AP 250 class.

"This season gave an authentic international exposure to our Indian riders at Asia's toughest motorsports racing. With all the learning and experience this year, both Indian riders would be looking for improving their position in AP 250 class," said Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

"This season has given us a lot of learnings and we will be working on the weak points to be back stronger to compete in this premium championship," he said.

Teenager Senthil Kumar along with Sethu will also be putting up their best efforts in the concluding round of Honda's Asian rider development platform Honda Thai Talent Cup at Chang International circuit in Buriram on NSF 250 machine

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Keisuke Honda signs for Melbourne Victory in Aussie A-League
RELATED STORY
Championship review: Norwich thrash Swansea, Leeds ease...
RELATED STORY
4 footballers who won almost all major trophies
RELATED STORY
Financial Fair Play and Arsene Wenger’s 10 worst bargain...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: ISL has set Roadmap for Growth of...
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Controversy, Anticipation...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records set by Ryan Giggs that might...
RELATED STORY
All-time greatest XI: Barcelona edition
RELATED STORY
10 greatest forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
Honda put off retirement to sign A-League deal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us