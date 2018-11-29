Honda riders all set for Asia Road Racing Championship finale

Buriram (Thailand), Nov 29 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing rider Taiga Hada of Japan will be eyeing a podium finish in the SuperSport 600cc class final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International Circuit here Saturday.

The 20-year-old Hada will have Indian teammates Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty for company as the 'IDEMITSU Honda Racing India' by T Pro Ten10, the only team from the country, looks to prove its mettle in the two-day Championship finale.

In the SS 600 class, Hada is placed ninth in the Championship position till round five, while Sethu is placed 27th, followed by Shetty in the AP 250 class.

"This season gave an authentic international exposure to our Indian riders at Asia's toughest motorsports racing. With all the learning and experience this year, both Indian riders would be looking for improving their position in AP 250 class," said Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

"This season has given us a lot of learnings and we will be working on the weak points to be back stronger to compete in this premium championship," he said.

Teenager Senthil Kumar along with Sethu will also be putting up their best efforts in the concluding round of Honda's Asian rider development platform Honda Thai Talent Cup at Chang International circuit in Buriram on NSF 250 machine