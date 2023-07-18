Honka vs Tobol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Honka host Tobol at Myyrmaen Jalkapallostadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

The hosts suffered a second straight defeat (2-1) on Thursday, but the margin was not so alarming, so there could be room for recovery. In their loss in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Honka took the lead in the 39th minute, but a Miljan Vukadinović’ brace after the break gave Tobol the win.

Honka head coach Vesa Vasara has said that the defeat was a semi-victory for his side, as it “was the first time both sides were facing off”. Unlike most visiting teams, the Finnish side were an attacking force throughout the first leg, with Tobol retreating on the defensive many times. Honka will likely deploy a similar strategy at home.

Tobol could have claimed a comfortable lead going into the return fixture but Honka goalkeeper Maksim Rudakov stood in their way. The visitors will likely face the dilemma of either defending their slim one-goal advantage or attempting to score more goals at the Myyrmaen Jalkapallostadion.

Honka are unbeaten at home in five games across competitions and will be eager to extend that record. However, they could get exposed to counterattacks in their efforts to close the deficit and take the aggregate lead. Tobol will be on the lookout for opportunities to put the tie to bed.

Honka vs Tobol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Honka have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored five times and also conceded as many times in their last five games.

Honka are yet to reach the third qualifying round, while Tobol have made it twice.

Tobol have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away games across competitions.

Honka have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Tobol have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Honka: L-L-W-D-W; Tobol: W-W-W-W-L.

Honka vs Tobol Prediction

Lucas Kaufmann, who scored for Honka in the first leg, will look to inspire his team once more following their goal drought in the domestic league.

Tobol, meanwhile, will look forward for more inspiration from Milajan Vukadinovic, who orchestrated their breakthrough in the first leg.

Honka, though, are expected to prevail due to their stronger attacking unit, creative midfield and home advantage.

Prediction: Honka 3-1 Tobol

Honka vs Tobol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Honka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Honka to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tobol to score - Yes