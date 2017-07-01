Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi assures continued support to Indian Football

Former Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia revealed PM Narendra Modi has given his word about promoting Indian football.

by Press Release News 01 Jul 2017, 17:46 IST

PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI; 1st July 2017: With less than 100 days left for the biggest ever Footballing extravaganza to happen in India – the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 – iconic Indian Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia thanked and lavished huge praise on Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his “continuous support to Indian Football.”

“The honourable Prime Minister’s passion for sports is really admirable,” Bhutia said a day after Shri Modi met Indian sporting legends during the inauguration of a Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The Prime Minister has been possibly the biggest supporter of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He has been standing beside Indian Football all throughout and it’s such an inspiration for the footballing fraternity,” Bhutia, the first Indian Footballer to play over 100 International matches stated.

“I thanked him for promoting Indian Football. The Prime Minister assured me of his continued support for the U-17 World Cup adding that he will continue supporting Football even after the World Cup ends,” Bhutia added.

Shri Modi also made a special mention of the Indian Football legend bringing laurels to the Country.

In addition, Shri Modi has several times in his address to the Nation, ‘Mann ki Baat,’ acknowledged the increase of the popularity of Football in India and has called for the creation of right atmosphere for its development.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 is slated to be kick-off on October 6, 2017 with the official draw scheduled to take place in Mumbai on July 7, 2017.