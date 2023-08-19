Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Houston Dynamo host Portland Timbers at the PNC Stadium on Sunday (August 20) in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways after six games.

It has been another difficult season for El Naranja, who only achieved a 13th-placed finish in the Western Conference last year. For most of their 2023 campaign, Ben Olsen's side struggled for consistency before winning three straight games.

However, just when it seemed like the Texas outfit had appeared to hit their peak, slump followed. They would go winless in their next five MLS games before the Leagues Cup.

That run continued in the cup, where Houston failed to win in regulation time. Their first game ended in a shootout loss to Orlando City, before they beat Santos Laguna and Pachuca on penalties. In the Round of 16, Charlotte ended their run with a 2-1 win, as Houston's winless run in 90 minutes extended to nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Portland have accrued just three points fewer than Houston and sit three places adrift of them in the league table. In their last MLS game, the Timbers beat Columbus Crew 3-2, ending a five-game winless streak to enter the Leagues Cup with some momentum. However, Monterrrey ended their run in the Round of 32 with a narrow 1-0 win.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 clashes between the two sides, with Portland winning 10 and losing eight.

Portland are unbeaten against Houston in eight games.

Houston's last win over Portland Timbers came in September 2018.

Having beaten Houston in their last game, Portland are looking to win consecutively in the fixture for the first time since a run of three wins between June 2019 and April 2021.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Houston are going through a rough patch, going winless in nine games across competitions. As much as Portland will look to capitalise on Houston's vulnerabilities, their own form hasn't been strong enough, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Houston 1-1 Portland

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes