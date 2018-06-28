Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

How FIFA handles tiebreakers in group play at the World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Japan and Senegal wound up with four points apiece when their World Cup group's final games finished, sending it to a new FIFA tiebreaker rule to determine who advanced to the knockout stage.

Over the course of the three group matches, each team won once and lost once, and they tied each other . Each scored four goals, and each allowed four. But Senegal picked up six yellow cards to Japan's four.

Here's how FIFA decides who gets to keep playing when teams tie on points:

a) best goal difference;

b) most goals scored;

c) points from head-to-head games between the teams involved;

d) if more than two teams are tied, best goal difference from matches between the teams involved;

e) most goals scored in all matches between the teams concerned;

f) fewest points deducted based on yellow and red cards received in all group matches, as follows: a 1-point deduction for a yellow card, a 3-point deduction for a red card issued as a result of a second yellow, a 4-point deduction for a straight red, and a 5-point deduction for a straight red issued after a yellow card.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has used the disciplinary points rule for several years, but FIFA just introduced in 2016. This is the first time it's been used in a World Cup.

g) drawing of lots by FIFA.

The only time FIFA has ever drawn lots to break a tie in a World Cup group was at the 1990 edition in Italy, when Ireland and the Netherlands tied for second place in their group. The Netherlands wound up third, but both teams had already advanced under the 24-team format in place at the time.

World Cup 2018: How Fair Play could settle Spain and...
RELATED STORY
What if your World Cup team is tied when group play ends?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 favourites eliminated at the group...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why the final group games are played...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Qualification scenarios for Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: 5 Top Teams that were Knocked Out in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
A 48 team World Cup in 2026 - How has the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Matches to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us