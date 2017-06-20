How Football ruined a fan's sleep cycle, but is still worth it

Little Johnny and his life of sleeplessness...

Football, you can’t live with it, you can’t live without it

It is 10 pm in the night and little Johnny’s mother has seen him in front of the Television. This is bad news for little Johnny, he has braced himself for impact… with his mother’s bare hands. And there she goes, smacking the little kid and pushing him to the bed as little Johnny cries himself to sleep.

10 years later, it is 3.21 am, little Johnny is no longer little and wishes that his mother came out of her room and smacked him to sleep like she used to do when he was little. Too bad, time had played its trick and trapped him in the farce of being an adult and ‘making your own choices’.

So, the next morning—or afternoon—when Johnny wakes up, he curses himself for not sleeping earlier last night and bemoans wasting another day in slumber. But what could he do? After all, he is not to blame here… football is.

Now who’s Johnny? Johnny is every football-loving fan that lives in a region which forces him to stay up late if she/he is to follow the sport of their life; Johnny is probably you and definitely me.

Life, they say, becomes complicated as we grow up, which is a ridiculous understatement to what actually happens. Things you once thought were myths become your companion; words like stress, burden and responsibility are no longer mere words in the dictionary, but your devout followers.

Hence, the natural tendency is to find an escape; somewhere these things don’t burn you from the inside. And even though it might have its moments of unbearable tension, football provides the escape route that everyone craves for.

Every once in a while, people like to worry about something trivial—when compared to the personal things—instead of what the boss would say at work tomorrow or how the professor will mark the results for an exam.

To be fair, there is an inexplicable comfort in worrying about things that aren’t connected to you. For a football fan, football is precisely that entity. Some of us lose sleep before a big game; it is the kind of worry that has no strings attached—no responsibilities tied to it when compared to something like, say, paying the bills.

And so now we are back to the case in hand: losing sleep.

In a bid to find escape from the tentacles of stress that grasp one as they grow up, Johnny, no longer little, began watching football—a move that would ruin his sleeping pattern forever. One game, two games, three games…that’s it, he is now hooked.

Some years down the line, when Johnny wakes up every morning feeling under-slept, tired and emotionally imbalanced even before stepping foot on the ground, he swears at himself for ever watching the game.

The first thing he promises to himself is to sleep early so that he can wake up feeling fresh. Since there is no football on the TV tonight, it would be an easy task, he thought.

If only.

At 10 pm, he realises that he should get going and hit the sack or risk losing hours of sleep. ‘Just 5 minutes more of football Twitter/news and then I am off,’ he promises to himself. 11.43 pm. A sudden epiphany. It’s getting late again. Jesus. He shuts down his laptop and rushes to sleep.

He puts his head on the pillow and closes his eyes too. He turns left, right, left, right… sleep doesn’t reach his eyes. Now he takes out his smartphone. 11.50 pm. Ah, still not 12, a little more browsing would do no harm, might as well bring sleep in his eyes.

Twitter. Facebook. Transfer rumours. Skill videos on Youtube. 2.41 am. That’s it. He’s screwed again. Football has screwed his sleep again.

If he was a European, he might have been able to cope up due to the fact that most of the matches would have taken place at a sane time. However, not being in Europe meant that he has to sacrifice his sleep in order to follow the game that he so loves.

And that, in turn, has set a pattern for him, a destructive one where he can’t fall asleep quickly even when there is no football on TV.

3.21 am. ‘Screw football,’ Johnny murmured to himself that night. Three nights later, at 4.35 am, he yells at the top of his voice, ‘I LOVE FOOTBALL.’ He hadn’t slept yet, but there was no disgust, no regrets... only joy.

His team had won the Champions League final, he doesn’t know what sleep is anymore. Sleep is for the weak, sleeping on time is overrated… these are the thoughts at the back of his mind—settled deep in—as he celebrated ecstatically.

Perhaps, waking up late in the morning and feeling tired even before the day had begun is worth it. Perhaps, being late to work or classes is worth it. Perhaps, ruining your sleeping pattern is worth it. Perhaps, football is worth it.

