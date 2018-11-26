×
Howe refusing to panic about Bournemouth slump

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    26 Nov 2018, 03:41 IST
Eddie Howe - cropped
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe has cautioned against overreacting to the three-game losing streak that has stalled Bournemouth's early season momentum.

The Cherries slipped back to eighth in the Premier League following a narrow home defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Jefferson Lerma's remarkable own goal put them on the back foot and they were left with a third successive 2-1 loss after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responded to Joshua King's equaliser.

Bournemouth are now without a point since their unbeaten October, having been edged by an inconsistent Manchester United and lowly Newcastle United before the international break.

"It's important the confidence levels aren't affected by those defeats," Howe said.

"We took Manchester United to the limit and gave everything and came away beaten.

"Losing to Newcastle was disappointing as well, but we've had a very strong start to the season so it's important we don't overreact in these moments.

"We know we will win again soon. We don't overreact whether we win or lose."

Colombia international Lerma, the club's record signing, endured a particularly frustrating outing at the Vitality Stadium, volleying past his own goalkeeper in the 30th minute and hitting the post with a late attempt to make amends.

Howe felt the midfielder's misfortune was indictive of the way events fell in Arsenal's favour.

"Their first goal was bizarre but that's the luck that was against us," he added.

"There was nothing Lerma could do about it and he was inches away from being a hero at the end. That's football for you."

