Hoyle agrees Huddersfield Town sale

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    04 May 2019, 02:40 IST
Hoyle - cropped
Dean Hoyle has agreed to sell Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town chairman and owner Dean Hoyle has confirmed an agreement is in place to sell the club. 

Hoyle bought Huddersfield in 2009, overseeing the Terriers' rise from League One to the Premier League. 

Their two-season stay in the top flight will come to an end when the current campaign finishes next weekend, with Huddersfield's relegation back to the Championship having been confirmed on March 30. 

And Hoyle has now agreed to sell up, with Phil Hodgkinson set to take over as chairman and acquire a 75 per cent stake. 

Hoyle, who will remain on the club's board, told Huddersfield's official website: "I still cannot believe that my time as chairman is coming to an end. 

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank every single Huddersfield fan for their incredible support of my family and me during the last decade. We've had an unbelievable time together with the club, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"My heart doesn’t want me to sell the club and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life.

"However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new chairman who can take our club to a new chapter in its history." 

Huddersfield face Manchester United on Sunday, in what is Hoyle's last home game as chairman, before Jan Siewert's side wrap up their season at Southampton. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
