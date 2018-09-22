Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Huddersfield remains winless after losing 3-1 at Leicester

Associated Press
NEWS
News
40   //    22 Sep 2018, 21:36 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Huddersfield dropped to the bottom of the English Premier League standings after squandering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Leicester on Saturday.

The visitors are yet to win any of their six league games so far — they have drawn two and lost four — and look set for a tough season after just about staying up in their first year back in the top flight.

Mattias Jorgensen put Huddersfield ahead at King Power Stadium in the fifth minute but Leicester was level in the 19th through Kelechi Iheanacho.

James Maddison curled in a brilliant free kick in the 66th before Jamie Vardy sealed victory with a goal on the breakaway in the 75th.

Leicester climbed into the top half of the standings with the win.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hamer swaps Leicester for Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League managers at risk of losing their jobs
RELATED STORY
Zaha strike gives Crystal Palace 1-0 win at Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 5: Previews and Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Preview - Leicester City vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Manchester City: Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the top 10 come May 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us