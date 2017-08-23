Huddersfield snap up Sabiri

Abdelhamid Sabiri has joined Huddersfield Town, with David Wagner hopeful his side have found a bargain.

by Omnisport News 23 Aug 2017, 19:38 IST

Sabiri of Huddersfield. CREDIT: Twitter @htafcdotcom

Huddersfield Town have snapped up attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nurnberg for a reported £1million fee.

Sabiri, 20, signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield on Wednesday, with the club holding the option to extend that to a fourth year.

He will wear the number 11 shirt after scoring five goals in nine appearances last season for Nurnberg in Germany's second tier.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner said: "I'm very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window; he is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues.

"We needed another natural 'number 10' in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas.

"Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nurnberg in the second half of last season. The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence."

Wagner continued: "When I have talked to him, I have been very impressed by how desperate he is to join our club and prove himself at Premier League level. This was a big factor in our negotiation.

"He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge. If he works hard, like I expect him to do, he could be a high-quality player for this club. We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be."

The Terriers have started their maiden Premier League campaign with two wins from as many matches.