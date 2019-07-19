×
Huddersfield Town reveal real home kit after Paddy Power controversy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    19 Jul 2019, 16:28 IST
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town's home kit raised eyebrows

Huddersfield Town have revealed their new home kit, which does not feature a sponsor's logo, with the Championship side confirming an initial launch of the strip that prominently featured betting brand Paddy Power was a marketing stunt.

The Football Association contacted Huddersfield on Wednesday after the club released their kit with an Umbro design featuring the name of the gambling company in a bold sash across the front.

Huddersfield's managing director Sean Jarvis said the 2019-20 kit, worn in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale this week, was a "really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo".

Eyebrows were raised, however, as the sponsor's logo appeared to exceed the maximum coverage permitted by FA regulations.

The Terriers, though, revealed their actual new kit on Friday, which has no sponsor logo at all, although Paddy Power remain on board as a commercial partner.

"We're happy to support Paddy Power's 'Save Our Shirt' campaign with the launch of our actual 2019-20 home kit this morning," Jarvis said.

"It has been a very interesting two days since the original launch on Wednesday, which we expected, but we've always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today.

"We're really happy with this kit, which is unique in modern-day football. I'd like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today."

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season and open their Championship campaign at home to Derby County on August 5.

