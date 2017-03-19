Huddersfield's Hogg suffers fractured neck

Jonathan Hogg had to be carried from the field on a stretcher following a collision with team-mate Mark Hudson on Friday.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 07:34 IST

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg suffered a fractured neck against Bristol City and is set to miss the rest of the season, the Championship club confirmed.

Hogg had to be carried from the field on a stretcher after requiring 14 minutes of treatment following a collision with team-mate Mark Hudson in the first half of Friday's 4-0 defeat.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged on Saturday, with no significant trauma to any of the soft tissues in his neck.

A statement read: "Although he is expected to miss the rest of the 2016/17 season, the Club is happy that Jonathan is in no immediate danger and looks forward to seeing 'Hoggy' back out on the pitch as soon as is safely possible.



"Alongside Jonathan, everyone at the Club would like to thank the medical staff at Bristol City and the NHS staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary for ensuring Jonathan was looked after and received appropriate care."

UPDATE: scans confirm fracture in Jonathan's neck. He starts his recovery; everyone at #htafc can't wait to see him back on the pitch! (DTS) pic.twitter.com/TJpPoiG5DB — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 18, 2017

Hogg has made 30 appearances this season to help Huddersfield to third in the Championship table.