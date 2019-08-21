Hudson-Odoi steps up injury recovery with Stamford Bridge training session

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Injured winger Callum Hudson-Odoi moved closer to a Chelsea comeback as he took part in an open training session at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since rupturing an Achilles tendon in April.

Hudson-Odoi was linked to Bayern Munich before and after the setback but is reportedly on the cusp of signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

Agreeing fresh terms could come as a double boost with the England international upbeat about an imminent return to playing.

"Great to be back in training, it's another step in my recovery," Hudson-Odoi said in a video Chelsea posted on Twitter.

"Can't wait to be back at the Bridge playing again. See you soon!"

Hudson-Odoi struggled to secure a starting XI berth under former boss Maurizio Sarri but new head coach Frank Lampard has been vocal in his backing.

"I have seen Callum come through and he is a fantastic talent," Lampard said in pre-season.

"I know the club want him to stay and he is going to be central for us on the pitch."

Hudson-Odoi spent a period training with the club's Under-23 side before linking up with the first team at Cobham on Tuesday.

Chelsea will attempt to secure their first Premier League win of the season when they visit Norwich City on Saturday.