×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hudson-Odoi will 'probably' start against Brighton, says Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    02 Apr 2019, 19:14 IST
Callum Hudson-Odoi - cropped
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Maurizio Sarri again defended his decision to delay Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Premier League start, as N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard prepare to return for Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi, Kante and Hazard were all named as substitutes for the 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Sunday, with the latter two rested while the teenage winger waits on his full league bow - despite having starred for England against Montenegro on March 25.

Sarri promised ahead of the Cardiff game that Hudson-Odoi would soon start but only reiterated that stance before facing Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The coach said Hudson-Odoi would "probably" start against Brighton or subsequent opponents West Ham, but his involvement will depend on the availability of Chelsea's other wide men.

"First of all, at the beginning of the season in pre-season, after four or five training sessions, I realised that Callum was really a player with a great potential," Sarri told a news conference.

"In that moment he wasn't ready to play at this level. But during the season, he has improved and is now ready to play. I decided at the start of the season that he has to stay with us and I put him in the squad.

"I know Callum very well and I want him to improve more because the potential is there. Callum is always in my mind. In my opinion, he is our future and now he is ready to play.

"He will probably start [on Wednesday] or in the next match.

Advertisement

"Of course [he could start against Brighton], but first I want to see the condition of all the players, the condition of Willian, Pedro, Eden, all the wingers. He is in my mind."

Asked whether Kante and Hazard would start, Sarri replied: "I don't know, but I think so. They rested in the last match.

"We need to consider that N'Golo this season has played 50 matches and Hazard 48. In the last two weeks, they played with the national teams for two matches.

"Sometimes they need to rest. Now they are OK."

Marcos Alonso will miss the match with a hamstring injury, as Sarri revealed the left-back "has to rest for three or four days."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Fan criticism not helpful to Chelsea players - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Predicted Chelsea XI against Brighton
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hudson-Odoi starts soon
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich move wouldn't be good for Hudson-Odoi, claims Sarri
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can The Maurizio Sarri Project Work At Chelsea? 
RELATED STORY
Mourinho or Sarri? Eden Hazard picks which manager he enjoys playing most with
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea must sack Maurizio Sarri immediately
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Kepa saga has made Chelsea stronger - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri will be happy now, says two-goal hero Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us