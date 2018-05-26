Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Hughes signs three-year Southampton deal

    Mark Hughes kept Southampton in the Premier League and the Welshman has been rewarded with a new three-year contract.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 03:15 IST
    102
    Mark Hughes
    Southampton manager Mark Hughes

    Southampton have handed Mark Hughes a three-year contract after the Welshman secured Premier League survival, the club have confirmed.

    Hughes was appointed in March as the replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino, with the Saints in danger of dropping to the Championship.

    Wins over Bournemouth and relegation rivals Swansea City either side of a draw with Everton proved enough to keep Southampton up despite a final-day defeat to Manchester City - Hughes' side finishing in 17th, three points above the drop zone.

    And Southampton announced on Friday that Hughes has penned a deal for the next three years, while assistant manager Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also agreed long-term contracts.

    "Mark, Eddie and I are thrilled to have signed long-term contracts with the club," said Hughes. "It was the only option we considered, having spent the last eight weeks with the club.

    "Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season. The staff and the players will work hard every day to deliver the success this club deserves, and with everyone pulling together we will achieve our goals."

    Southampton's survival was secured at the expense of Stoke City, who Hughes led from 2013 to January 2018.

    And the Saints said via a club statement that the 54-year-old deserves backing after ensuring Southampton stayed in the Premier League.

    "Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed," Southampton said.

    "It is important now, under Mark's leadership, for everyone to move into the new season with a renewed focus and energy alongside the continued and valuable support of our fans."

    Premier League 2017-18
    Hughes keen on Southampton stay
    RELATED STORY
    Hughes encouraged by Southampton start
    RELATED STORY
    Hughes excited by Southampton quality
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Southampton turn to Hughes to save their...
    RELATED STORY
    Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
    RELATED STORY
    Hughes: Southampton giving everything to avoid drop
    RELATED STORY
    Hughes expects Southampton reaction after West Ham humbling
    RELATED STORY
    Real Concern for Southampton as Transfer Window Passes
    RELATED STORY
    He's an outstanding manager – Hughes full of praise for...
    RELATED STORY
    Pochettino signs new deal with Tottenham
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018