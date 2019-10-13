×
'Humble' Cristiano Ronaldo is a very nice person - Buffon

13 Oct 2019, 19:42 IST
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's humility and attitude towards his Juventus team-mates have impressed Gianluigi Buffon as much as his evident skill.

Ronaldo joined Serie A giants Juve in 2018, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine years at Real Madrid, and won the Scudetto in his first campaign in Italy.

Club icon Buffon has returned to Turin for the 2019-20 season, too, and has immediately been struck by the humble approach of one of the sport's great names.

"When I met Cristiano in Turin for training, I discovered a very humble guy," Buffon told reporters at the Festival dello Sport.

"I like his attitude and his relationship with our team-mates a lot. Very often, after training, we spend a couple of minutes talking in deep about some aspects of the game.

"I discovered a very nice person besides the footballer."

Ronaldo joined Juve just months after extending their painful wait for a Champions League triumph with three goals across the two legs of Madrid's quarter-final win.

The tie included one of the competition's great goals in Italy as Ronaldo executed a stunning overhead kick, beating Buffon for a strike the goalkeeper now acknowledges he could only admire.

"This is one of those moments that shows that I don't hate anyone," Buffon said. "After the first 25 seconds, when I felt really frustrated, I thought about the beauty of his goal.

"Despite being scored against us, I could not fail to recognise he just did something extraordinary.

"So when he walked beside him, I just asked him, 'Cristiano, how old are you?' He, smiling, replied, 'I'm 33... not bad, right?' And we both started laughing."

