Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hummels fit to face South Korea in World Cup decider

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 18:21 IST
32

Vatutinki, Jun 25 (AFP) Mats Hummels is fit to return for Germany in Wednesday's make-or-break World Cup clash against South Korea while midfielder Sebastian Rudy is set to miss out with a broken nose.

Rudy had a minor operation on Sunday after the defensive midfielder broke his nose in Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 group stage win over Sweden, which gave Germany renewed hope of progress.

Centre-back Hummels is back in training after a neck injury kept him out of the win against Sweden and is expected to face the South Koreans in Kazan.

"Sebastian has had an operation and we are considering whether he will wear a mask, but we are assuming he won't play," said Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg on Monday.

"Mats is fully fit again and will be available on Wednesday." Germany, who lost their opener in Russia to Mexico, need to beat South Korea by a two-goal margin to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Both Germany and Sweden have three points in Group F, while Mexico have six. South Korea are winless after defeats in their opening two games.

Joachim Loew's team are fighting to avoid becoming the first German side to exit a World Cup at the first-round stage since 1938

Hummels hoping to be fit for Sweden clash
RELATED STORY
Hummels criticises Germany tactics in Mexico loss
RELATED STORY
Germany's Rudy in doubt for South Korea clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico vs South Korea, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Sweden's height advantage gets to South Korea in World Cup
RELATED STORY
Hummels to miss Germany-Sweden, confirms Low
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 3 things Sweden did right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as Mexico beat...
RELATED STORY
Mexico outsmart South Korea to join Croatia as unheralded...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us