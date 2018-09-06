Hummels holds Low in higher regard after Germany's World Cup failure

Joachim Low and Mats Hummels

Joachim Low is now held in even greater regard after standing up and taking responsibility for Germany's woeful World Cup campaign, according to defender Mats Hummels.

Germany went to Russia as defending champions, but they were knocked out in the group stage – their only first-round exit since 1938.

A 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Kazan proved to be the decisive result in their final group outing, sending shockwaves through world football.

Many associated with German football called for an inquest and for Low to lose his job, but the coach refused to step down and turn his back on the team.

Hummels saluted Low for accepting criticism when in reality the players were the ones responsible for their World Cup disappointment.

"A coach who admits his own mistakes wins a lot of credit and standing in a team," Hummels told Kicker. "The national coach has not lost any of his standing in the team, he even won [respect].

"We all know that Low had to take a lot of criticism for things we players did on the pitch.

"We know what we have with this coach, how incredibly well he has led the national team, since 2006 by himself and before as an assistant coach.

"He will get back from the team the right things on the pitch."

Germany return to competitive action on Thursday when they host world champions France in the Nations League.