×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hummels lauds 'outstanding' Lewandowski

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    21 Oct 2018, 20:08 IST
Lewandowski - cropped
Robert Lewandowski scored a double against Wolfsburg

Mats Hummels has hailed Robert Lewandowski's performance against Wolfsburg after the striker scored twice and set up the other to help Bayern Munich end their winless streak.

Bayern halted a run of four straight games without a victory in all competitions to relieve some of the mounting pressure on Niko Kovac, Lewandowski grabbing a double before turning provider for James Rodriguez to wrap up a 3-1 victory.

Lewandowski ended his own barren scoring run in the Bundesliga stretching back to September 22, but Hummels insists that the Poland international has been playing at the top of his game throughout the campaign.

"He was absolutely outstanding," Hummels told the official Bundesliga website.

"[He was] A team player and he played smart. But he's been doing a good job all season.

"For me personally, nothing ever changes. When I go out onto the pitch, I always want to win. 

"All the other circumstances, whether we're favourites or underdogs, whether we're under pressure or not, doesn't make a big difference."

Bayern's win also ended a poor streak of results for Hummels, who was involved in Germany's Nations League defeats to Netherlands and France during the international break.

"It's definitely liberating, when you haven't won six games in a row, you really appreciate it," the centre-back added.

"We played a really good game. It may not have been perfect but we had everything under control."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern blocked Lewandowski sale after 'several offers'
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Hummels impressed by 'incredible' Sanches
RELATED STORY
Matthaus hits out at James and Lewandowski in Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Hummels: No issue with Kovac's rotation policy
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski rotation
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski cannot score on his own - Kimmich
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski hits out at Bayern bosses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us