×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hummels showed courage to return to Dortmund - Zorc

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST
Mats Hummels
Departing Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels showed courage by agreeing to a return to Borussia Dortmund, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The World Cup winner is heading back to Signal Iduna Park, where he spent eight years between 2008 and 2016, in a reported €38million move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Zorc is delighted to welcome Hummels back and believes the decision to depart the Bundesliga's dominant force after three seasons is a brave one.

"We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer," Zorc told Bild.

"Mats is not only a seasoned Bundesliga player who brings everything but he is also a very important leader on and off the pitch.

"It was also a courageous sporting decision for Mats, which shows what kind of character he has."

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thanked Hummels for his efforts in Bavaria.

"On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Mats Hummels very much," he said.

Advertisement

"With him we have won the Bundesliga three times and last season the DFB Cup as well. Mats played a big part in that success.

"We wish Mats and his family all the best for the future."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Hummels set to join Gotze in returning to Dortmund
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund agree deal for Hummels return
RELATED STORY
Sancho will be at Dortmund next season, insists Zorc
RELATED STORY
Is Mats Hummels still an elite defender?
RELATED STORY
Zorc knows nothing of United interest in Sancho
RELATED STORY
Title won't be decided in Munich, says Dortmund boss Favre
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga news: German star to end his career at Dortmund 
RELATED STORY
Dortmund hand Favre contract extension until 2021
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Thorgan Hazard completes Borussia Dortmund move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us